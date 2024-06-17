EU countries approve landmark nature law after delays

Brussels: European Union countries approved a flagship policy to restore damaged nature on Monday, after months of delay, making it the first green law to pass since European Parliament elections this month.

The nature restoration law is among the EU's biggest environmental policies, requiring member states to introduce measures restoring nature on a fifth of their land and sea by 2030.

EU countries' environment ministers backed the policy at a meeting in Luxembourg, meaning it can now pass into law.

The vote was held after Austria's environment minister, Leonore Gewessler of the Greens, defied her conservative coalition partners by pledging to back the policy - giving it just enough support to pass.

"I know I will face opposition in Austria on this, but I am convinced that this is the time to adopt this law," Gewessler told reporters.

The policy aims to reverse the decline of Europe's natural habitats - 81 per cent of which are classed as being in poor health - and includes specific targets, for example to restore peat lands so they can absorb CO2 emissions.