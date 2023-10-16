For American evangelicals who back Israel, 'Neutrality isn't an option'

In a pew toward the back of the church, Brandy and Brian Johnson welcomed the message. But their minds were also on more practical concerns: Just last week, they paid more than $10,000 for a “bucket list” trip to Israel sponsored by the church and scheduled for January, which is now unlikely to take place. Brandy Johnson had been looking forward to walking through historical sites there, “just to know that it’s his land,” she said, referring to Jesus.