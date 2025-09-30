October 7, 2023: Hamas launches rockets in southern Israel, and Israel retaliates by attacking Gaza.
October 13, 2023: Israel's military orders the evacuation of Gaza City, demanding that the citizens move south.
November 23, 2023: A seven-day truce is agreed upon by both sides, but the war resumed on December 1, 2023.
January 26, 2024: Israel is given an order by the International Court of Justice to prevent acts of genocide.
May 6, 2024: Hamas agrees to the ceasefire, but Israel continues to launch attacks on the Gaza Strip.
October 16, 2024: Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is killed in an Israeli operation in Rafah.
November 21, 2024: International Criminal Court issues warrants of arrest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
December 2, 2024: US President Donald Trump says "there will be hell to pay in the Middle East" if hostages in Gaza are not released.
January 15, 2025: A group of negotiators reaches a deal for a ceasefire in Gaza.
February 10, 2025: Israel and Hamas accuse each other of breaking the ceasefire deal. Hamas threatens to stop releasing hostages according to the deal.
March 18, 2025: Israel resumes airstrikes and pressures Hamas to release hostages.
A boy stands with his belongings as Palestinians make their way to flee their homes, after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for a number of neighbourhoods, following heavy Israeli strikes in the northern Gaza Strip.
July 19, 2025: Hamas agrees to release hostages, claims negotiations are tough.
September 16, 2025: United Nations says Israel is committing genocide in Palestine.
September 29, 2025: Trump announces a 20-point peace proposal that could end the conflict.
US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
