Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

From the Hamas attack in Oct 2023 to Trump's peace deal in 2025: Tracking Israel's war on Gaza

As the conflict continues in Palestine, with various agencies of mediation demanding an immediate ceasefire, here are the key developments so far
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 07:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

October 7, 2023: Hamas launches rockets in southern Israel, and Israel retaliates by attacking Gaza.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

October 13, 2023: Israel's military orders the evacuation of Gaza City, demanding that the citizens move south.

November 23, 2023: A seven-day truce is agreed upon by both sides, but the war resumed on December 1, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

January 26, 2024: Israel is given an order by the International Court of Justice to prevent acts of genocide.

May 6, 2024: Hamas agrees to the ceasefire, but Israel continues to launch attacks on the Gaza Strip.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

October 16, 2024: Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is killed in an Israeli operation in Rafah.

Yahya Sinwar

Yahya Sinwar

Credit: Reuters Photo

November 21, 2024: International Criminal Court issues warrants of arrest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

December 2, 2024: US President Donald Trump says "there will be hell to pay in the Middle East" if hostages in Gaza are not released.

January 15, 2025: A group of negotiators reaches a deal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

February 10, 2025: Israel and Hamas accuse each other of breaking the ceasefire deal. Hamas threatens to stop releasing hostages according to the deal.

March 18, 2025: Israel resumes airstrikes and pressures Hamas to release hostages.

A boy stands with his belongings as Palestinians make their way to flee their homes, after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for a number of neighbourhoods, following heavy Israeli strikes in the northern Gaza Strip.

A boy stands with his belongings as Palestinians make their way to flee their homes, after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for a number of neighbourhoods, following heavy Israeli strikes in the northern Gaza Strip.

Credit: Reuters Photo

July 19, 2025: Hamas agrees to release hostages, claims negotiations are tough.

September 16, 2025: United Nations says Israel is committing genocide in Palestine.

September 29, 2025: Trump announces a 20-point peace proposal that could end the conflict.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 07:26 IST
World newsIsraelPalestineGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us