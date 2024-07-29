'Gas-lighting American people': Users accuse Google of 'election interference' after no search results on Trump's assassination attempt

It has been alleged by Google users that the search engine has omitted results of the July 13 assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump.

What is the accusation?

Users have accused Google of failing to provide any information on the former US president's shooting in its autocomplete feature that drops down on the search bar with probable search results.

It is for a fact that when one types the phrase "assassination attempt of" on Google, there are options like Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, Theodore Roosevelt but nothing on assassination attempt on Donald Trump.