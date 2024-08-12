Helicopter crashes into hotel roof in Australian resort town; pilot killed

Sydney: A helicopter crashed into the roof of a hotel in the popular northern Australian tourist town of Cairns, killing the pilot and forcing the evacuation of hundreds of guests, authorities said on Monday.

Emergency crews were called at about 2 a.m. on Monday (1600 GMT on Sunday) after a twin-engine helicopter collided with the hotel roof, causing a fire on top of the building and triggering evacuations, Queensland state police said in a statement.

Police said forensic investigations were underway to formally identify the pilot. He was declared dead at the scene.