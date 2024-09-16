'I can smell colours now': US resident blows Lego piece out of nose after being stuck for 26 years

A resident of Arizona recently shared his unique story where he blew old a Lego piece from his nose that was stuck for nearly 26 years.
Norton Havoc, now 32, posted a video on Instagram sharing the story. Havoc, who identifies as they/them mentioned how at the age of 6, out of curiosity, they stuck a small piece of Lego in their nose, which then led to 'multiple breathing issues'.
After failed attempts of taking out the Lego piece, they tried to stick in a 'Lego man' to try to connect the piece on top of the head of the man, like a 'rescue mission'.
"It was like a rescue mission," they said.
However, the head of the Lego man also got stuck inside the nose.
Their mom successfully took out the head of the Lego man with a pair of tweezers.
After 26 years, when Havoc tried blowing their nose in the shower as per advised by their doctor, they were able to take out the Lego piece.
"My doctor has told me, with the dry, hot summer months, it's really helpful to blow your nose while you're in the shower," Havoc said.
"Today, I was blowing my nose in the shower, I blew out a Lego dot that has been in my nose for at least 26 years," Havoc said in the video. "And I don’t know what to think of this," they added.
The video since posted has received a flurry of comments, many even tagging the official handle of Lego.
"Lego needs to send you something cool for this story!" commented a user.
"Absolutely bonkers story," commented another.
