Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Important judicial records nearly destroyed in student-led protests: Nepal Supreme Court

The Chief Justice expressed grief over the damage caused to court buildings due to arson, stone-pelting, vandalism and looting during the Gen-Z movement that swept across the country.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 06:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2025, 06:00 IST
World newsprotestNepal

Follow us on :

Follow Us