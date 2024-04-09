JOIN US
Homeworld

In Pics | Thousands gather to watch total solar eclipse in US

Astronomy enthusiasts in the US stepped outside to witness the total solar eclipse and capture the astronomical event in all its glory. Take a look at the pictures.
Last Updated 09 April 2024, 06:24 IST

People assemble to view a total solar eclipse, where the moon will blot out the sun, during totality at Niagara Falls, New York.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The sky darkens as people take photos with their phones of the total solar eclipse at Sugarbush ski resort in Warren, Vermont, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People assemble to view the total solar eclipse at Sugarbush ski resort in Warren, Vermont, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People hold on to their glasses eager to view the total solar eclipse in Vermont, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People assemble to view a total solar eclipse at Niagara Falls, New York.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People look to the sky at Saluki Stadium, ahead of a total solar eclipse, where the moon will blot out the sun, in Carbondale, Illinois, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Passengers sit in a special Delta Airlines eclipse flight as it moves over the skies of the US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People use special protective glasses to observe a total solar eclipse in Georgia, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

At Niagara Falls, New York, people look to the sky as the moon partially eclipses the sun.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 09 April 2024, 06:24 IST)
World newsUS newsTotal Solar Eclipse

