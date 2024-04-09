In Pics | Thousands gather to watch total solar eclipse in US

People assemble to view a total solar eclipse, where
the moon will blot out the sun, during totality at Niagara Falls, New York.
The sky darkens as people take photos with their phones of the total solar eclipse at Sugarbush ski resort in Warren, Vermont, US.
People assemble to view the total solar eclipse at Sugarbush ski resort in Warren, Vermont, US.
People hold on to their glasses eager to view the total solar eclipse in Vermont, US.
People assemble to view a total solar eclipse at Niagara Falls, New York.
People look to the sky at Saluki Stadium, ahead of a total solar eclipse, where the moon will blot out the sun, in Carbondale, Illinois, US.
Passengers sit in a special Delta Airlines eclipse flight as it moves over the skies of the US.
People use special protective glasses to observe a total solar eclipse in Georgia, US.
At Niagara Falls, New York, people look to the sky as the moon partially eclipses the sun.
(Published 09 April 2024, 06:24 IST)