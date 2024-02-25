Indian national dies in Manhattan residential building fire

New York: A 27-year-old Indian national, who worked as a journalist here, tragically lost his life in a fire incident in an apartment building in Manhattan.

Fazil Khan was killed in the fire that broke out in a six-story residential building at 2 St. Nicholas Place in Harlem, Manhattan that left about 17 other people injured.

The New York City Fire Department said that its marshals have determined that the “devastating” fire was caused by a lithium-ion battery.

Khan was a journalist with New York-based media company The Hechinger Report, which is focused on innovation and inequality in education.

The Consulate General of India in New York expressed condolences on Khan’s death and said it is extending all possible assistance to repatriate his mortal remains to his family in India.

“Saddened to learn about the death of 27-year old Indian national Fazil Khan in an unfortunate fire incident in Harlem, NY,” the Consulate said in a post on X Saturday.