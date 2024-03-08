India’s policy towards Nepal remains unchanged, assures envoy after meeting top new ministers

During the meeting with Shrestha at the Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they discussed various topics of bilateral and mutual interest, said Ministry spokesperson Amrit Bahadur Rai.

During the meeting, Shrestha and the Indian ambassador discussed further strengthening the ties between the two countries and the timely completion of development projects being run in Nepal with the assistance of India, among other topics, the Himalayan Times newspaper quoted Rai as saying.

Both the ministers took the oath of office and secrecy on Wednesday, and Srivastava is the first foreign diplomat to meet and congratulate them, the report said.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' dumped the Nepali Congress and forged a new alliance with the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) – the second-biggest party – led by former premier KP Sharma Oli on Monday.

Prachanda became the prime minister for the third term with the support of the Nepali Congress on December 25, 2022. His party is the third-largest group in the House of Representatives.

After breaking the alliance with the Nepali Congress – the largest party in the House of Representatives – Prachanda joined hands with Oli, who was regarded as Prachanda’s top critic.

Last year, the CPN-UML withdrew its support to the Prachanda-led government following a rift over backing the main opposition party’s candidate for the presidential poll.