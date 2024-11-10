'Insufficient willingness': Qatar's Gaza ceasefire mediation efforts 'currently stalled'

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/qatar">Qatar</a>'s foreign ministry said on Saturday that its efforts in mediating a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas were "currently stalled".</p><p>The Gulf state's efforts to broker a deal will resume when "the parties show their willingness and seriousness to end the brutal war", the foreign ministry added.</p>.Israel rejects 'biased' warning of famine in Gaza.<p>According to a <em>CNN</em> <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2024/11/09/middleeast/qatar-mediation-israel-hamas-intl/index.html">report</a>, Qatar has stopped mediation talks between the two parties since they are "no longer negotiating in good faith."</p><p>"The Qataris have concluded that there is insufficient willingness from either side, with the mediation efforts becoming more about politics and PR rather than a serious attempt to secure peace, save the hostages and Palestinian civilians. As a consequence, the Hamas political office no longer serves its purpose," a diplomatic source revealed to the publication.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>