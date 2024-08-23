Internet personality Andrew Tate ordered to be put under house arrest

Bucharest: A Romanian court has ordered internet personality Andrew Tate to be placed under house arrest, his representative said on Thursday, after he was among six people taken into custody in an investigation into human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

The former professional kickboxer and his brother Tristan were among six people detained on Wednesday for an initial 24 hours after Romania's anti-organised crime prosecuting unit DIICOT conducted four home searches in Ilfov county and the Bucharest municipality.

DIICOT asked the Bucharest court to arrest the Tate brothers for 30 days, but the judge decided to place Andrew Tate under house arrest and Tristan under judiciary control for that period, their representative Mateea Petrescu said.

"The Tates salute the decision and firmly deny all allegations levelled against them, emphasising that the accusations are baseless and unsupported by substantial evidence," Petrescu wrote in a statement.