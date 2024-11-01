Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel claims to have killed one of Hamas' last senior officials

The Palestinian group mourned the death of Kassab in a statement, adding that he was killed along with another Hamas official named Ayman Ayesh in an Israeli attack on their car in the enclave.
Reuters
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 18:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 18:07 IST
World newsIsraelPalestineHamasGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us