Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel invited to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has criticised the composition of a Gaza Executive Board announced by the U.S. last week, ⁠saying that it ran ⁠counter to Israel's policy.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 16:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 16:26 IST
World newsUSIsraelDonald TrumpGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us