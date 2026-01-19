Menu
Israel says it is striking Hezbollah targets in several areas in Lebanon

An Israeli military spokesperson had earlier ​issued a warning to residents of certain buildings in the Lebanese village of Sohmor.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 12:51 IST
Published 19 January 2026, 12:51 IST
World newsIsraelLebanonHezbollah

