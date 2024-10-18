Israeli military says it killed 2 attackers crossing from Jordan's Dead Sea area

<p>Dubai: The Israeli military identified what it called "a number of terrorists" crossing from Jordan into Israel south of the Dead Sea region and neutralized two of them after they opened fire on Israeli forces, the IDF said in a statement on Friday.</p><p>"IDF troops were dispatched to the scene and two terrorists who opened fire toward the troops were neutralized by the forces," the military said.</p>.Israel's relocation order 'extremely dangerous': UN chief Guterres.<p>"Additional forces have been dispatched to reinforce the area and are conducting searches on the ground and air for an additional terrorist who likely fled the scene."</p>