Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill 11 civilians: Sources

Beirut: Eleven people, including six children, were killed by Israeli strikes on villages across southern Lebanon on Wednesday, a hospital director and three Lebanese security sources said, as Israel said that it responded to a Hezbollah rocket attack that killed one of its soldiers.

Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been exchanging fire along the Israel-Lebanon border for more than four months, after the Lebanese armed group launched rockets across the disputed frontier in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas.

A woman and her two children were killed in an Israeli strike on the village of al-Sawana, two security sources said.

A strike on a building in Nabatieh killed four more children, three women and a man, according to the director of the town's hospital, Hassan Wazni, and three other security sources. Seven people were also wounded, Wazni told Reuters.

Four Hezbollah fighters were killed in separate strikes, according to the group and security sources.