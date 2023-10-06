Jon Fosse's books seek and find the divine

Now it’s really as dark as it can get and there in front of me I see the outline of something that looks like a person. A shining outline, getting clearer and clearer. Yes, a white outline there in the dark, right in front of me. Is it far away or is it nearby. I can’t say for sure. It’s impossible, yes, impossible to say whether it’s close or far away. But it’s there. A white outline. Shining. And I think it’s walking toward me. Or coming toward me. Because it’s not walking. It’s just getting closer and closer somehow. And the outline is entirely white. Now I see it clearly. Yes, I see that it’s white. A whiteness. It’s so clear in the black darkness.