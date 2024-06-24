Justin Timberlake admits having a 'tough week' after alleged drunk-driving arrest

Los Angeles: Singer Justin Timberlake says he had a "tough week" after he was arrested recently on allegations of driving while intoxicated (DWI) on New York's Long Island.

The Suit & Tie hitmaker gave a heartfelt speech to fans at his concert at the United Center in Chicago over the weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’ve been together through ups and downs, lefts and rights. It’s been a tough week, but you’re here and I’m here, and nothing can change this moment right now,” Timberlake told the crowd at his first concert after the release.

The 43-year-old pop star was taken into custody in New York on Tuesday for passing a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road. He was released later in the morning after being arraigned in Sag Harbor, on the eastern end of Long Island.

Timberlake was charged with one DWI count, with his next court date scheduled for July 26, the Suffolk County district attorney's office said.

The multiple Grammy winner is scheduled to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden on Tuesday and Wednesday.