Kenyan court halts Adani takeover of Nairobi international airport

Reuters
Last Updated : 10 September 2024, 04:31 IST

Kenya's high court temporarily halted plans to transfer the management of Nairobi's main airport to India's Adani Group, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The order blocks a government proposal to grant Adani a 30-year lease to operate Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, East Africa's largest aviation hub, the report said.

The Adani Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

Last month, Kenya's main aviation union Kenya Aviation Workers Union called for a strike over the proposed deal, saying that it will lead to job losses and bring in non-Kenyan workers.

Published 10 September 2024, 04:31 IST
