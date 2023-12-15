Khalistan movement has no takers in US, says Indian-American Sikh leader

The Modi government has tried its best to address the concerns of the Sikhs, but there are a number of issues that he still needs to address, he said adding that the prime minister needs to establish a direct relationship with the Sikh community in India and the world and not through middlemen like the Akalis and the Badals.

Responding to a question he said, "No. The majority of Sikhs don't support the Khalistan movement."

He said there is a small minority in India and the US that supports this movement.

Singh and his delegation have met the prime minister during his every visit to the US since 2014.

Observing that India’s growth story makes every overseas Indian proud, Singh said it is time that the the central government gives some “better package” for the State of Punjab, its youth and its people.

“More should be done for the youth of Punjab,” he said. "There's a need to stop the migration of youth outside India and provide them with employment and business opportunities," he said.

Responding to a question on the recent American allegations that an Indian official was involved in a plot to assassinate a separatist Sikh leader, a US national, in the United States, Singh said in the long term this is unlikely to have an impact on the bilateral ties.

US federal prosecutors last month charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta with working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh extremist who is an American and Canadian citizen. An unnamed Indian official also appeared in an indictment along with the Indian national, who the Department of Justice alleges hired someone in the US to assassinate Pannun.