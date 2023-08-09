Lebanon moves to ban 'Barbie' film for 'promoting homosexuality'

Lebanon's culture minister moved to ban the film Barbie from the country's cinemas on Wednesday, saying it "promoted homosexuality" and contradicted religious values.

Minister Mohammad Mortada is backed by powerful Shi'ite armed group Hezbollah, whose head Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has ramped up his rhetoric against the LGBT community, saying it poses an "imminent danger" to Lebanon and should be "confronted".

Mortada's decision said the film was found to "promote homosexuality and sexual transformation" and "contradicts values of faith and morality" by diminishing the importance of the family unit.

He asked Lebanon's General Security agency, which falls under the interior ministry and is traditionally responsible for censorship decisions in the country, to take the necessary action to prevent the film's screening.

There was no immediate response from Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi to Reuters' requests for comment.