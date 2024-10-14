Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Man arrested near Trump rally in California with loaded firearms, multiple passports, fake licence plate

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said he believed his department halted an assassination attempt, though he acknowledged that was 'speculation.'
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 01:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 01:31 IST
World newsUSCaliforniaDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us