Marvel's 'Avengers' assemble to back Kamala Harris for US President

<p>Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest stars from the <em>Avengers</em> movie got on a video call on Friday to endorse Democratic candidate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kamala-harris">Kamala Harris</a> for US President. </p><p>The video of the call was shared by Robert Downey Jr, who played Iron Man, in the superhero franchise on Instagram. </p>.<p>In the video, Downey Jr can be seen with co-stars Chris Evans (Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Paul Bettany (Vision), Danai Gurira (0koye), and Don Cheadle (War Machine), as they try to come up with a slogan in Kamala's support. </p><p>"It is our pleasure to come together and to get the vote out this election," Gurira can be heard saying in the video, as she suggests 'Kamala Forever' as a phrase -- a play on the now-popular 'Wakanda Forever' cry from <em>Black Panther</em>. </p>.US election: What a Trump victory would mean for the rest of the world.<p>As the cast suggested various phrases from their films, they eventually settled on "I’m Kamala Harris, and I’m down with democracy." </p><p>Downey Jr, sharing the video, said "let's assemble for democracy" and tagged Harris' running mate Tim Walz as well. </p><p>Mark Ruffalo shared it on X and said "Don’t sit this one out. It’s the one where we will lose big: Project 2025, women’s reproductive rights, climate change, LGBTQIA+ rights, public education, student debt relief, Affordable Care Act, Social Security, and as of today, life-saving vaccines. This sh*t is real and it’s going to come for you." </p><p>The 2024 US Presidential elections are slated to take place on November 5 and promises to be a tight race between outgoing Vice President Harris and Republican candidate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> who is eyeing a second term in the Oval Office. </p><p>Several celebrities have already thrown their weight behind the candidates, with George Clooney -- a long-time Democrat -- backing Harris, along with Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former governor of California. Music sensation Taylor Swift has <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/taylor-swift-endorses-kamala-harris-3185620">endorsed</a> Harris as well. </p><p>Trump meanwhile enjoys the support of the world's richest man, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elon-musk">Elon Musk</a>, and Buzz Aldrin -- America's moon landing hero -- has also publicly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/america-facing-serious-difficult-challenges-moon-landing-hero-buzz-aldrin-endorses-donald-trump-3257243">endorsed</a> the Republican. </p>