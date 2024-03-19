More than 60% of US abortions in 2023 were done by pill: Study

The Institute's report is published every three years and based on data collected from US abortion providers.

The survey found over 1 million total abortions were provided through the US healthcare system in 2023, the first time that number exceeded a million since 2012.

"As abortion restrictions proliferate post-Dobbs, medication abortion may be the most viable option - or the only option - for some people, even if they would have preferred in-person procedural care," said Guttmacher principal research scientist Rachel Jones, referring to the Supreme Court case that overruled Roe v. Wade's 1973 precedent.

However, access to medication abortion also hangs in the balance.

The US Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on March 26 dealing with a bid by President Joe Biden's administration to preserve broad access to mifepristone, one part of the two-pill regimen that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved in 2000 for terminating early pregnancies.