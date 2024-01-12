Moscow calls US plan to confiscate Russian assets '21st century piracy'

Moscow: The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday called a US plan to confiscate up to $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to help rebuild Ukraine "21st century piracy" and said Moscow would retaliate harshly if it happened.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the United States of trying to create "legal cover" in order to steal Russia's sovereign assets, a move Moscow has repeatedly warned would violate international law and undermine the global financial system.

"Theft of state, private and public property has become a trademark of the Anglo-Saxons," Zakharova told a news briefing.

"Washington (and) London have been doing it for decades. Before that it was called piracy, but then it was legalised. Now it is the piracy of the 21st century in my opinion."

A Bloomberg report published on Wednesday said that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration was backing legislation that would allow it to seize some frozen Russian assets in order to help rebuild Ukraine, parts of which lie in ruins after Moscow sent its army into its neighbour in February 2022.