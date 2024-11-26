'No one will win a trade war,' China says after Trump tariff threat

<p>Washington: Neither the United States nor China would win a trade war, the Chinese Embassy in Washington said on Monday, after US President-elect <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> threatened to slap an additional 10 per cent tariff on all Chinese imports when he takes office on January 20.</p><p>"About the issue of US tariffs on China, China believes that China-US economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial in nature," Chinese Embassy Spokesperson Liu Pengyu said in a statement.</p><p>"No one will win a trade war or a tariff war," Liu said.</p><p>Trump said he would impose the tariffs until China stops the flow of illegal drugs, particularly fentanyl, into the United States.</p>.Donald Trump to impose tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, China.<p>In the statement, Liu said China had taken steps to combat drug trafficking after an agreement was reached last year between President Joe Biden and Chinese President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/xi-jinping">Xi Jinping</a>.</p><p>"The Chinese side has notified the US side of the progress made in US-related law enforcement operations against narcotics," Liu said.</p>.<p>"All these prove that the idea of China knowingly allowing fentanyl precursors to flow into the United States runs completely counter to facts and reality," Liu said.</p>.Donald Trump Jr is helping his father pick the most controversial cabinet of modern times.<p>There has been incremental but visible progress in co-operation over shutting down illicit traffic in chemicals used to produce deadly fentanyl after Xi and Biden agreed to resume joint efforts last year.</p><p>The United States, where fentanyl abuse has been a major cause of death, has pushed China for tougher law enforcement, including tackling illicit finance and clamping further controls on the chemicals.</p><p>In June, China's top prosecutor urged its law enforcement officials to focus on combating drug trafficking, as Beijing and Washington unveiled a rare joint investigation into drugs.</p><p>In August, days after a meeting of a joint counternarcotics working group, China said it would tighten controls on three chemicals essential for making fentanyl.</p>