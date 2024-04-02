JOIN US
Homeworld

North Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korea says

Last Updated 02 April 2024, 01:19 IST

Seoul: North Korea fired a ballistic missile off the east coast, South Korea's military said on Tuesday.

Japan's coast guard said the apparent missile had already fallen into the sea.

Amid concerns Russia and North Korea are developing closer military links, the United States and its major Asian allies South Korea and Japan are expanding security cooperation.

The United States government is arranging a summit between President Joe Biden and his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in July on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Washington,

Japanese media outlets reported

(Published 02 April 2024, 01:19 IST)
