Pakistan Chief Justice denounces killing women in the name of honour without fulfilling Sharia laws

He lamented a disregard for social history within the Muslim community and condemned the misuse of honour killings in the name of dignity. He said that according to Islamic teachings, “the condition of four witnesses is necessary (to prove the act of adultery) but women are killed in the name of honour in violation of Islamic laws.” He also said that accusing a woman of adultery is called a ‘Qazf’ and is punishable in Islam and under laws in Pakistan. “Accusing or desecrating a woman is punishable by 80 lashes in the Quran," he said, adding he had not heard anyone punished for wrongly accusing a woman of adultery.