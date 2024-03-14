Pakistan court rejects Imran Khan-backed Sunni Ittehad Council's plea on reserved seats

Peshawar: A top Pakistani court on Thursday rejected a petition filed by the Sunni Ittehad Council, serving as a platform for jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party lawmakers, to allot them the reserved women and minority seats in the national and provincial assemblies.

The Peshawar High Court resumed the hearing in the case being conducted by a five-member bench led by Chief Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan and comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Arshad Ali.

The petition is unanimously rejected, the court said.

A day ago, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan and the counsels for the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had completed their arguments.