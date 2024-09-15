Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan criticises opponents, day after his questioning in jail

Islamabad: A day after he was grilled for a provocative social media post, Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday launched a scathing attack on his opponents, including the chief justice, the establishment and his rival politicians.

The 71-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in a message from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail posted on his X account that the government was reportedly going to introduce a constitutional amendment to rewrite the rules about the top judiciary.

The former cricketer-turned-politician lashed out at the government for trying to tweak the laws in order to allegedly control the judiciary.