Palestinian gunmen kill Israeli in West Bank attack, Israeli military says

The military said it was pursuing the suspected assailants, blocking routes and conducting searches.
Reuters
Jerusalem: An Israeli was killed and another wounded on Sunday by Palestinian gunmen who opened fire on a main road in the occupied West Bank, Israel's ambulance service and military said.

The military said it was pursuing the suspected assailants, blocking routes and conducting searches.

Violence in the West Bank, already on the rise before the war in Gaza, has escalated further, with stepped-up Israeli military raids, settler violence and Palestinian street attacks.

