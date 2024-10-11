PM Modi interacts with US secretary of State Blinken in Laos

<p>Vientiane: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Friday briefly interacted with US Secretary of State <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/antony-blinken">Antony Blinken</a> on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit here in the Laotian capital.</p>.<p>Prime Minister Modi is in Laos on a two-day visit. During the visit, he attended the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia summits.</p>.<p>Modi met Blinken on the sidelines of the East Asia summit.</p>.PM Modi pays tributes to JP, Deshmukh on their birth anniversaries.<p>Modi on Thursday held a "very productive" meeting with newly-appointed Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba during which they discussed ways to enhance cooperation in different areas, including infrastructure, connectivity and defence.</p>.<p>He also met his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon on the margins of the ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane. </p>