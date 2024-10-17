President Murmu arrives in Malawi on last leg of three-nation visit

<p>Lilongwe, Malawi: President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/droupadi-murmu">Droupadi Murmu</a> arrived in Malawi on Thursday on the final leg of her three-nation visit to Africa, during which she will hold talks with the country's top leadership and interact with trade and industry leaders.</p>.<p>It is the first visit to the African nation by an Indian Head of State.</p>.<p>"In the final leg of her three-nation visit, President Droupadi Murmu landed at the Kamuzu International Airport, Lilongwe, Malawi," her office said in a post on X.</p>.<p>She was received by Malawi's Vice President Michael Usi at the airport. She was accorded a ceremonial welcome. Children greeted the President, and a traditional cultural performance was presented before her.</p>.President Murmu meets Mauritania counterpart, discusses ways to further strengthen ties.<p>"This is the first-ever State visit from India to Malawi," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.</p>.<p>Murmu is visiting Malawi from October 17-19 at the invitation of the Malawian President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.</p>.<p>During her visit, Murmu "will hold bilateral meetings with Malawi’s leadership; interact with key trade and industry leaders and the Indian diaspora; and visit places of cultural and historical significance," the MEA said in a press release before her visit.</p>.<p>The President arrived after successful visits to Algeria and Mauritania, where she held talks with her respective counterparts to enhance bilateral ties.</p>.<p>Addressing the diaspora in Mauritania, Murmu emphasised India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 and acknowledged the crucial role of the Indian diaspora in achieving this vision.</p>