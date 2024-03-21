Pro-Khalistan Sikh activist jailed for stabbing at Independence Day event in UK

"Gurpreet Singh was sentenced to 28 months’ imprisonment after he entered guilty pleas in respect of four counts on the indictment on January 12,” a court official said.

The court heard that the Indian national was carrying his religious kirpan, which was used as a “weapon of offence”. Singh could face deportation to India at the end of his sentence.

"I recognise the enormous concern this incident will have caused, both in Southall and in the Sikh communities around London and further afield, in what was an otherwise largely peaceful and celebratory event,” said Metropolitan Police Superintendent Sean Lynch, responsible for neighbourhood policing in west London at the time of the incident last year.

“We are aware of footage circulating on social media, with people also commenting on what they think happened. We would urge people to avoid echoing or adding to speculation. Fortunately, none of those injured were seriously hurt and there were no fatalities," he said.

PC Justine Farrell was involved in detaining Singh and sustained a small cut to her hand, which the Met Police said did not require hospital treatment.