JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Putin plans to visit China in May

The trip is likely to be the first overseas visit of Putin's new six-year term, following an election in March.
Last Updated 25 April 2024, 15:11 IST

Follow Us

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he planned to visit China in May, as reported by Reuters last month.

The trip is likely to be the first overseas visit of Putin's new six-year term, following an election in March. He last visited China in October 2023.

Putin signed a "no limits" partnership agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping in February 2022 less than three weeks before sending his troops into Ukraine.

Diplomatic and trade ties with Beijing have taken on even greater importance for Moscow as Western countries have hit it with successive waves of sanctions since the start of the war. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 April 2024, 15:11 IST)
World newsChinaRussiaVladimir Putin

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT