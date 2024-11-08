Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Qantas plane lands safely in Sydney after engine failure

Passengers heard a loud bang from one of the aircraft's two engines, Australian media reported.
Reuters
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 03:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 03:34 IST
World newsAviationAirlines

Follow us on :

Follow Us