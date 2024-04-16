Reeling from mass stabbing, Australians ask: Was it about hatred of women?

There may never be a clear explanation of the motives of the attacker, who was known to suffer from mental illness and was shot dead by a police inspector, Amy Scott.

But for many people, it was yet another reminder of the misogyny and threats of violence that women can face in Australian society. Less than 24 hours before the stabbings, hundreds of people had taken to the streets to protest a recent string of high-profile murders of three women. And Monday, a civil case ruling appeared to validate a years-old allegation of rape that forced a reckoning of how the clubby, male-dominated Australian establishment had victimized women for decades.

“The ideology of the attacker was crystal clear — a hatred of women,” Josh Burns, a member of Parliament, wrote on the social platform X on Monday. “We must call it out for what it is.”

For Maria Lewis, an author and a screenwriter, the attacker’s actions, unexplained as they may be, carried echoes of an Australian idea of what it means to be a man.

“Bros-supports-bros culture is so deeply and inherently tied in with the Australian idea of masculinity,” she said. “That real testosterone-laden idea of what masculinity represents, there’s a pop culture mainstream representation of it that gets constantly reinforced.”

Monday was a national day of mourning in Australia, flags flying at half-staff throughout the country. The attacker was identified by authorities as Joel Cauchi, 40, a man who was known to authorities but had never been arrested.

“The gender breakdown is, of course, concerning,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a radio interview Monday morning, saying police were looking into whether the attacker deliberately targeted women.

Cauchi had recently moved thousands of miles to the Sydney area from Queensland, in the country’s northeast.

In Toowoomba, Queensland, Cauchi’s father, Andrew Cauchi, was asked by news reporters gathered outside his home why his son, who had not been in regular contact with his family, may have targeted women.

The older Cauchi said it could have been out of frustration from his inability to date women.

“He wanted a girlfriend, and he’s got no social skills, and he was frustrated out of his brains,” the older Cauchi told local news media.