Rescuers search for Indonesia cargo ship missing since last week

It set sail on Monday last week from Timika to the highland area of Yahukimo to set up communications infrastructure there, but went missing two days later, said Fadhilah Mathar, a communications ministry official.

The search and rescue agency began searching for the ship on Saturday, using 150 personnel and two navy ships, said the head of local rescue team, I Wayan Suyatna.

It is unclear what caused the ship to lose contact, the agency said.