Russia says Ukraine attacked border region with US-made long-range missiles

<p>Moscow: Ukraine launched an attack on the Russian Bryansk region overnight with six US-made ATACMS long-range missiles, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday citing Russian Defence Ministry.</p><p>Russian air defence systems intercepted five of the missiles and damaged one, the report said. Debris from one missile fell on a military facility in the region, causing a fire, it added.</p><p>The attack resulted in no casualties or damage, the ministry said.</p>