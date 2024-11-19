Home
Russia says Ukraine attacked border region with US-made long-range missiles

The attack resulted in no casualties or damage, the ministry said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 12:50 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 12:50 IST
World newsUkraineRussia

