Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russian woman jailed for 8 years for demanding Putin's death over Ukraine war

Anastasia Berezhinskaya, a Moscow-based theatre director and mother of two young children, was found guilty of two wartime censorship laws.
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 14:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 14:26 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaVladimir Putinrussia ukraine crisis

Follow us on :

Follow Us