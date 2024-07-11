Saudi airliner’s landing gear catches fire during touchdown at Pakistan airport

Peshawar: Nearly 300 people onboard a Saudi Airlines flight from Riyadh to the Pakistani city of Peshawar had a lucky escape when the landing gear of the aircraft caught fire while landing at the Peshawar airport on Thursday, airport officials said.

The plane caught fire upon landing at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

According to CAA spokesperson Saifullah, air traffic controllers witnessed smoke and sparks emanating from the left-hand side landing gear of the aircraft as it landed and alerted the pilots.