'Say it to my face': Harris, as she challenges Trump for debate

Washington: US Vice President and Democratic Party's presumptive presidential candidate Kamala Harris has challenged her Republican rival, former president Donald Trump, for a debate, provoking him to say whatever he has to say to her face.

Addressing an election rally in the state of Georgia's Atlanta city on Tuesday, Harris, 59, said that the nature of presidential elections changed after she entered the race.

She officially declared her candidacy after incumbent President Joe Biden withdrew from the race for a second term on July 20.

“The momentum in this race is shifting. There are signs that Donald Trump is feeling it. You may have noticed. So last week, you may have seen, he pulled out of the debate in September he had previously agreed to,” Harris said.

“Well Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider meeting me on the debate stage because as the saying goes, if you got something to say, say it to my face,” she said to a cheering crowd.

“So, here's the funny thing about that. Here's the funny thing about that. He won't debate, but he and his running mate sure seem to have a lot to say about me," she said.