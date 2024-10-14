Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

SCO Summit 2024: Chinese Premier Li arrives in Pakistan, will bolster cooperation on CPEC

This is the first visit by any Chinese premier to Pakistan in 11 years.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 09:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 09:52 IST
World newsChinaPakistanSCO Summit

Follow us on :

Follow Us