Homeworld

Security Council 'perhaps fatally' undermined by Gaza inaction, says UN chief

'The Council needs serious reform to its composition and working methods', he said.
Last Updated 26 February 2024, 10:03 IST

Geneva: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Monday deplored how the UN Security Council had failed to counter Israel's offensive in Gaza and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which he said had "perhaps fatally" undermined its authority.

"The Council's lack of unity on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and on Israel's military operations in Gaza following the attack by Hamas on 7 October, has severely – perhaps fatally – undermined its authority," he said at the opening of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"The Council needs serious reform to its composition and working methods."

