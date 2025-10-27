Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Seven security personnel injured in bomb blast in Pakistan's Balochistan

A passerby was also injured in the attack that targeted the convoy of Kech Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bashir Barech in the Turbat area of the province, but the officer was safe.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 15:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 15:36 IST
World newsPakistanblast

Follow us on :

Follow Us