<p>Islamabad: At least seven security personnel were injured on Monday when a roadside bomb hit their convoy in Pakistan’s troubled province of Balochistan, police said.</p>.<p>A passerby was also injured in the attack that targeted the convoy of Kech Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bashir Barech in the Turbat area of the province, but the officer was safe.</p>.<p>Kech Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zohaib Mohsin told Dawn news portal that the attack took place at Press Club road there.</p>.Pakistan reports border clashes during talks with Afghanistan.<p>“The bomb, which was planted in a motorcycle, was triggered using a remote control when the DC’s convoy was passing by the area,” he said, adding that five Levies personnel and a passerby were injured in the incident.</p>.<p>Levies are the provincial paramilitary force.</p>.<p>Later, the number of the injured increased to eight, including seven Levies personnel, he said.</p>.<p>The Kech DC remained safe as he was in a bulletproof vehicle, the SSP said, adding that Barech was travelling from his home to office and his car was only partially damaged in the incident.</p>.<p>“The blast was so intense that four of the vehicles parked nearby and closely located buildings were also damaged,” SSP Mohsin added.</p>.<p>Police and Frontier Corps personnel had reached the site of the incident and were further investigating the matter, he said.</p>.<p>Balochistan has been facing violence triggered by the ethnic Baloch nationalists who accuse the federal government of exploiting the mineral wealth of the province, an allegation rejected by the government. </p>