Six feared dead after fishing boat sinks off Falkland Islands: Reports

Six people are feared to have died after a Saint Helena-flagged fishing vessel sank off the coast of the Falkland Islands, The Guardian reported.

The report said 14 of the 27 crew members believed to have been on board were rescued. It said seven others remained missing.

The fishing vessel Argos Georgia, was 200 nautical miles east of Stanley, the capital of the Falkland Islands, when it sank, the British overseas territory's government said in a statement.