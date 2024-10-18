Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

South Korea says North Korea troop dispatch to Russia is 'grave security threat'

South Korean held an unscheduled security meeting with key national security officials to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine.
Reuters
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 10:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 10:06 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaSouth KoreaNorth Korearussia ukraine crisis

Follow us on :

Follow Us