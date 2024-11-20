Spacex launches sixth Starship rocket from Texas

<p>Elon Musk's SpaceX launched its sixth Starship test flight to space on Tuesday from Texas, eyeing an array of improvements on the rocket as US President-elect Donald Trump watched in person.</p><p>The roughly 400-foot-tall (122-meter-tall) rocket system, designed to land astronauts on the moon and ferry crews to Mars, lifted off at 4 p.m. CT (2200 GMT) from SpaceX's sprawling rocket development site in Boca Chica, Texas.</p><p>The first stage, called Super Heavy, is due to return to land by falling into giant mechanical arms on its launch tower, while Starship travels around Earth for a planned daytime splashdown in the Indian Ocean some 90 minutes later. </p>