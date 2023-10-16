Starbucks employee leaks every drink recipe online after getting fired

To get back at Starbucks for terminating her, a former employee shared pictures of recipes of the drinks made in the coffee house.
A user on platform X(formerly known as Twitter) posted the pictures online and confirmed those to be recipes that were shared by an employee after getting sacked.
The original post was shared on the social media platform TikTok according to The Economics Times and later the pictures were posted as threads on X by a user named Kalyan with the caption, "A Starbucks employee got fired and she posted every Starbucks drink recipe. you're welcome."
The post included recipes of White Chocolate Mocha, Coconutmilk Vanilla Latte, Iced Caramel Macchiato and Coconut Mocha Macchiato.
Since the pictures were released online, they have gone viral with a flurry of comments. Many social media users have bookmarked the post in order to refer to it later and try the recipes out.
"Now we make our own cute drinks, and we'll write our own names and we'll call it Ariane Grande or whatever," wrote one user.
Second user wrote, "Bookmarked it as if I'm gonna make it."
"You still can’t get the taste and vibe of Starbucks when you make it at home," wrote a third.
“Any barista that has worked at Starbucks can give you this. The quality of coffee and base can’t be produced at home,” wrote another.
Many are concerned about the consequence that the new recruits will have to face, as the employment contracts might get strictrer following this incident, reported The Economic Times.
"I wouldn't be surprised if you get a legal notice from Starbucks for leaking their confidential information," wrote a fourth.